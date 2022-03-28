Delhi: Woman ‘hires two hitmen to kill’ former cook over property dispute

A 60-year-old woman allegedly hired two men to kill her former cook over a property dispute in Shahdara. The victim, aged 30, was shot dead inside her house allegedly by the contract killers two weeks ago. Police Sunday said they have arrested the two men and are looking for the elderly woman who is absconding.

According to police, the elderly woman lives alone at her house in Shahdara and owns properties worth Rs 1.5-Rs 2 crore. The victim earlier worked at her house as a cook. Last year, police said she quit and allegedly tried to grab the woman’s properties and threatened her.

Police alleged the elderly woman then approached her house help, who then contacted the “contract killers”.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “The two men were paid Rs 1 lakh for the job. On March 14, they broke into the victim’s home and fired three bullets at her. We scanned CCTVs and spotted a bike that was used by the duo. The team identified the bike’s registration number and mapped its movements.”

On Saturday, police arrested one of the accused, Zeeshan, from his home at Anand Vihar. He told police about his associate, Shokeen. “We sent two teams to arrest him from Gandhi Nagar. During the early hours, he was spotted. We signalled to him to stop but he tried escaping and fired at us. One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of an inspector. Police fired in retaliation and he was shot in the leg and arrested,” said the DCP.

Police said the duo were hired by the elderly woman to kill the victim.