Delhi: Woman, her mother held for ‘forging home papers, duping 5 people of Rs 2.5 crore’

A 43-year-old woman and her 65-year-old mother have been arrested for allegedly forging documents of their Greater Kailash home and selling the same property to five men in 2014.

According to police, the woman, Anuradha Kapoor, was arrested in 2015 by the Goa Police from Panjim in connection with the murder case of a casino agent, but was later released on bail. She had been absconding since then.

Police said she and her mother, Molly Kapoor, were arrested from a prominent hotel in New Friends Colony. “Anuradha is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and went abroad to pursue an MBA from the University of London. After returning from the UK, she started working as a freelance stocks consultant. She and her mother allegedly duped the men to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ghanshyam Bansal.

“Police had been chasing them for the last one month and visited several hotels. They were arrested on Saturday after police got a tip-off that the duo had checked into a hotel. They had been leading a lavish life in five-star hotels in the city with the money they had made. They also made trips to the UK, US, Singapore, Australia and Sri Lanka, and were planning to defraud more people,” he added.

Police alleged Anuradha had lost a fair share of money while betting in casinos in Goa.

“Struggling to repay borrowed money, she allegedly hatched a conspiracy with her mother in 2014-15, and cheated five persons of Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of selling them a house in Greater Kailash using forged ‘agreement to sale’ documents. After striking the deals, they escaped,” said a senior police officer.

“Three cases of cheating were registered against the women at Defence Colony and Greater Kailash police stations. They were evading arrest and had been declared proclaimed offenders by the Saket court in all three cases,” Bansal said. “During questioning, Anuradha spoke of how she wanted to lead a lavish lifestyle,” he added.

Police said they would stay in top hotels and frequently visit casinos in Goa. “They have duped several others as well, but no complaint was received in those cases. We are now recording statements of other complainants,” said a senior police officer.