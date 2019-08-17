Woman helper found hanging from tree at private school in Noida

A 35-year-old helper committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree on the premises of Delhi Public School in Noida’s Sector 30 Thursday evening. The victim has been identified as Basanti Devi, said police.

“A call to the police was made on Thursday evening that a woman had been found hanging. On investigation, it was found that she worked as a class IV employee at the private school. We are questioning her husband and father; so far they have not mentioned any possible motive to us. Further investigation is pending,” said Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer (Noida 1st).

According to police, CCTV footage shows Basanti Devi walking alone towards the area where the incident took place. The school was closed due to Independence Day and only security staff were present at the time, police said.

On Friday evening, the woman’s family and local residents protested outside the school premises alleging foul play. Basanti’s body was kept on the road outside as several people gathered.

Hailing from Farrukhabad, Basanti and her husband Rakesh had been residing in Noida’s Nithari area for the past two years.

She had been employed at the school for the past six months, police said.

The family has claimed the school is withholding crucial information with regard to the chain of events leading up to the death.

“She did not take lunch that day saying the school was making provisions due to the Independence Day celebrations. She was happy and seemed fine. She usually returned by 4.30 pm. Around 7 pm, I started making calls,” alleged Rakesh Kumar, Basanti’s husband.

“So far, we have not found any evidence of foul play since CCTV footage did not show anyone else besides her. We will question other people as well to investigate this,” said Circle Officer Pandey on the allegations.

Police added that the woman’s family has not filed any complaint so far.

When contacted, a DPS school official said: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and we are with the family at this time. We have handed over the footage to police and are fully cooperating. She was a contractual employee. The incident took place in the evening, and everybody had left by that time. She did not say anything to her contractor either before taking this extreme step.”