Woman held for killing brother: Cops

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for strangling her brother to death on Monday night, while he was asleep, after he allegedly broke her son’s finger and thrashed her.

The victim, Tarjan Saini alias Trilok (30), had been living at his sister’s house for the past one year.“Trilok was married, but his wife and son left him five years ago. He sold a plot of land he owned, and moved in with his sister last year,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The victim returned home, intoxicated, around 11 pm on Monday. He allegedly broke his nephew’s finger and thrashed his sister. At 11.30pm, while he was sleeping, his sister went into his room and strangled him with a rope,” said the PRO.

“They initially tried to cremate him without informing police, but the siblings’ paternal uncle brought the matter to us. A case of murder was registered against an unknown person at Dabua police station,” he said. The accused, whose name police did not disclose, was produced in court Friday and remanded to one-day police custody.

