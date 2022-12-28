Woman ‘gang-raped’ near Yamuna Expressway; Noida taxi driver among three held

The Agra police have arrested three men, including a taxi driver, who allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday near the Yamuna Expressway, officials said. The police identified the accused as Jaiveer, Titu, and Chacha.

Etmadpur ACP Ravi Kumar Gupta told The Indian Express that the woman who was working in a private garment company in Noida was returning to her native place in Auraiya, which is around 360 km away, via Firozabad in a taxi when she was sexually assaulted.

“The incident happened sometime in the early hours of Wednesday in the general vicinity of Kuberpur. One of the accused was the driver of the car. He had called the other two after stopping in that area, after which they raped the woman. The other two also work as drivers in the area,” he said.

Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said in a statement that the woman came to the Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning and told the police that she was raped by three men on the Yamuna Expressway.

“The woman said that she had left Noida’s Sector 37 the previous day at about 8.30 pm and hired a taxi to Firozabad. She said that she was raped by three men on the Yamuna Expressway, who then left her near Etmadpur and put her on an auto to Firozabad. A case has been filed and a medical examination will be carried out,” said the officer.

The three men have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, Singh said, and added that the CCTV cameras at toll plazas were used to spot the vehicle.

“We started the search near the area of the incident. All three were nabbed by our teams. The woman has been taken by woman police officers to get her medical check-up done,” ACP Gupta said.

Etmadpur police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and have charged the accused with gang rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).