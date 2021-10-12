Woman, friend held for conspiring to murder husband and making it to look like accidental death in Palwal

The Palwal police have arrested a woman, her friend and another person for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband and making it look like an accidental death.

The accused have been identified as Pushpa, Rohtash Singh and Deepak. The police said Rohtash Singh and Pushpa had been in a relationship for more than two years. Recently her husband Gajender Singh came to know of this and he started to beat his wife over the issue, said the police. Pushpa, along with Rohtash and his friend Deepak, hatched a plan to kill him and to evade arrest, they planned it to make it appear like accidental death, said the police.

On September 28 morning, Gajender Singh, a teacher in village Gudhrana, Hodal, was on his way to work when an SUV rammed into his motorcycle from behind on NH-19 near the toll plaza adjacent to Tumasra village. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

On the complaint of Singh’s brother Mahendra, the police registered a case of hit-and-run under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A at Mundkati police station.

The police said, during the probe, Gajender Singh’s family raised suspicion that he was murdered. The detective cell probed the case and procured CCTV footage from a dhaba and the toll plaza near the accident spot.

A police spokesperson said that in the CCTV footage, a few minutes before the accident, an SUV was seen coming from the Hodal side. “It was then parked on the highway. When the victim crossed the toll plaza, the SUV quickly followed him and hit his motorcycle at a high speed from behind and escaped,” said the police. Charges of murder (section 302 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (section 120-B) were then added to the FIR, said the police.

On Monday, the police received secret information from an informer that two men in an SUV were waiting near a temple on Palwal-Aligarh marg, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

Rohtash Singh and Deepak were arrested and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, said the police. On Monday, Pushpa was also arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police said a fourth accused, who had done recce near the crime spot and had signalled to the other accused regarding the victim’s movements, is absconding.