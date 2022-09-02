Woman found murdered in vacant plot in Gurgaon

A woman, in her 40s, was found murdered in a vacant plot near her house in Gurgaon Thursday morning. Police said probe suggested that she was strangled to death. The accused persons are yet to be identified.

According to police, the woman, who was suffering from mental health issues, had left her sister’s home at 11.30 pm on Wednesday night. Police said they received information around 8 am on Thursday that the body of a woman had been found in a plot. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Police are also probing the possibility of sexual assault.

A police officer said, “The woman had injury marks on her neck. Prima facie, it appears she had been strangled to death with her stole. The post-mortem report will confirm if the woman had been sexually assaulted. We have registered a case of murder against unidentified accused.”

Police said the woman hailed from Odisha and had come to stay at her sister’s house after the death of a relative recently.

“According to her family, she was suffering from mental health issues. On Wednesday night, she was a little disoriented due to some stress and left the house after an argument with her family. Her body was found a short distance away,” said the police officer.

Police said the accused were yet to be identified. “The samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory and the post-mortem report is awaited. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused,” said the police officer quoted above.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.