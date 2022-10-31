scorecardresearch
Woman found hanging from fan in Outer Delhi, husband held for dowry harassment

The woman lived with her husband and in-laws. Police said her husband is a businessman and runs a shop in the area. He and his family told police they were not at home when the incident took place.

Delhi suicide, Delhi Police, domestic abuse, dowry harassment, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsDCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “We received information and an MLC from Sanjay Gandhi hospital about the hanging. Since the couple had been married for less than seven years, an enquiry by SDM Kanjhawala was initiated. A chunni was seized.

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Outer Delhi Saturday morning. Soon after her death, police arrested her husband on charges of domestic abuse and dowry harassment based on a complaint from the woman’s family.

The woman lived with her husband and in-laws. Police said her husband is a businessman and runs a shop in the area. He and his family told police they were not at home when the incident took place. Police said her in-laws found her and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “We received information and an MLC from Sanjay Gandhi hospital about the hanging. Since the couple had been married for less than seven years, an enquiry by SDM Kanjhawala was initiated. A chunni was seized. The woman’s mother told the magistrate that her daughter was being harassed by her husband and his mother over dowry and other things. Based on the allegations, we arrested the husband.”

Police said the accused has been booked under IPC sections 304b and 498a. An autopsy was conducted and the report is awaited, said police. The woman’s family said the couple got married three-four years ago and alleged that the husband and his family would “harass” her over dowry. They also alleged that she was killed.

Police said the family did not report the dowry harassment and that they haven’t found any evidence of assault or murder so far.

