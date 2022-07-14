Woman found hanging at Southeast Delhi home: Police book 40-yr-old on charges of rape, forced abortion

Days after a 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her Southeast Delhi home, police said a 40-year-old man has been booked on charges of rape, abetment of suicide and forced abortion. The accused, who works in Noida, is absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest him, said police.

The incident took place on July 5 when the woman was found hanging in her room. She was taken to AIIMS where she was declared dead on arrival. Police said they initially didn’t find a suicide note at the spot but doctors later found one among the woman’s clothes and handed it to them. Police sources said that in the suicide note, written in Hindi, the woman alleged that the accused raped her on several occasions and “forced her to undergo abortion 14 times” over the past 7-8 years.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said: “In the suicide note, the woman stated that she had known the accused for seven years. He raped her by promising to marry her but later refused. She wrote that she had no other option except suicide. We have registered a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent).”

Police said the woman is survived by her two children, who she had sent to a hostel. She had separated from her husband 7-8 years ago. The woman’s husband works at a private firm and is being questioned, added police.

Both the accused and the victim hail from Bihar. A police source said: “Her brother has come to Delhi to collect her body. The family said they don’t know much about the accused and weren’t aware of the abortions.”

Her brother said, “She had separated from her husband after frequent quarrels. She also had filed a case against him since she had to raise the children by herself and never received any financial support from him. We don’t know any details about the abortion or the accused.”