Woman found dead with daughters aged 3, 5 and 7 in Outer North Delhi; husband absconding

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three girls – aged 3, 5 and 7 – and their mother were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samay Pur Badli on Tuesday morning. The prime suspect in the murders, the woman’s husband and the father of the children, is absconding, said police.
Police said neighbours of the family alerted Samay Pur Badli police station about the murders. “The bodies of three girls and a woman were found with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon inside a ground-floor room of the house,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.
Police identified the mother as Anita, wife of Munchun Kewat. A vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, police said Munchun had fled to Bihar and raids were being conducted to trace him.
“Preliminary inquiry revealed that Munchun Kewat has been missing since early morning and is suspected to be involved in the crime. The bodies were discovered by neighbours, who alerted the police,” the DCP said.
The family, hailing from Patna district, lived in a double-storey building at Chandan Park near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in a narrow dug-up lane of Samay Pur Badli – mostly occupied by families employed at Azadpur Mandi.
The family of five lived in room 2, sandwiched between two other rooms of a ground floor flat.
Munchun, police said, has two elder brothers, Sandeep and Pradeep – both of whom live with their families in Gali 1, two lanes down Munchkun’s house.
“The three brothers would leave for the Azadpur Mandi at 4.30 am everyday. Today, Sandeep and Pradeep reached the market but didn’t find Munchun. Around 7 am, Anita’s sister-in-law Sugni Devi and her son came to the flat to check on Munchun,” said Rubina, Munchun’s distant relative who lives on the floor above him.
Soon, she heard Sugni Devi scream. When Rubuina ran down the stairs to see what had happened, she found Anita dead with the three girls.
“Their eyes were closed and heads were on the pillows, and blood was oozing out of their throats. I fainted right there,” Rubina said.
When she woke up, Rubina was surrounded by the whole neighbourhood, police personnel and TV cameras. “I had never even heard them fight. They met me last night only,” she said.
Parul, who lives with her husband in adjoining Room 1, said, “I did not hear anything. It’s when Sugni started screaming that I woke up.”
Soni Devi, another sister-in-law of Munchun, said he had moved to this house just four months ago. “He is very calm. My husband and the brothers went to the mandi everyday.”
The owner of the building, Gaurav, who lives in nearby Yadav Nagar, said he had only interacted once with Munchun. “I bought the building about a month ago, and retained all the tenants. The previous owner gave me decent reviews about these people,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram