Woman found dead with daughters aged 3, 5 and 7 in Outer North Delhi; husband absconding

The family, hailing from Patna district, lived in a double-storey building at Chandan Park near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in a narrow dug-up lane of Samay Pur Badli – mostly occupied by families employed at Azadpur Mandi.

Three girls – aged 3, 5 and 7 – and their mother were found with their throats slit inside their house in Outer North Delhi’s Samay Pur Badli on Tuesday morning. The prime suspect in the murders, the woman’s husband and the father of the children, is absconding, said police.

Police said neighbours of the family alerted Samay Pur Badli police station about the murders. “The bodies of three girls and a woman were found with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon inside a ground-floor room of the house,” DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

Police identified the mother as Anita, wife of Munchun Kewat. A vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, police said Munchun had fled to Bihar and raids were being conducted to trace him.