Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Woman ‘strangled to death’ in Faridabad; police announce Rs 25,000 reward for identification

"According to the postmortem report, the woman was strangled to death. She had an injury on her head. Prima facie, rape has not been confirmed during the postmortem," the Faridabad police said.

Senior police officers reached the spot and initiated a probe after a passerby informed the police of the body. (Representative image/Express)

An unidentified woman, in her 30s, was found dead after she was allegedly strangled near a park in Faridabad on Tuesday. The police Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who identifies the deceased woman. A case has been registered in the matter, the police added.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 7 pm on Tuesday by a passerby who noticed the body and informed the police. Senior police officers reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police, said, “The woman is yet to be identified. A postmortem was conducted by a medical board. According to the postmortem report, the woman was strangled to death. She had an injury on her head. Prima facie, rape has not been confirmed during the postmortem. The swabs and samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.”

Police said preliminary probe had found that the woman was possibly killed a day before her body was dumped.

More from Delhi

“Five teams of crime branch, missing cell and local police teams are working to trace the accused persons. We are checking CCTVs in the area to establish the circumstances leading to the crime and questioning people in the area,” said Singh.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:55:50 am
