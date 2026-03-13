Woman found dead at Delhi hotel, suspect who checked in with her on the run: Police

According to the police, preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel around noon with a 24-year-old man who left the hotel around 5 pm on Wednesday after allegedly locking the room from outside.

A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Central Delhi’s Lahori Gate on early Thursday, prompting police to register a murder case and launch a search for a man who had checked into the room with her, officers said.

According to the police, the body was found in a naked state inside the hotel room. Officers suspect she might have been strangled to death.

According to police, staff of the hotel near Church Mission Road alerted beat personnel around 12.30 am on Thursday after a guest failed to respond despite repeated knocking with the room locked from outside.