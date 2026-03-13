Woman found dead at Delhi hotel, suspect who checked in with her on the run: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Central Delhi’s Lahori Gate on early Thursday, prompting police to register a murder case and launch a search for a man who had checked into the room with her, officers said.
According to the police, the body was found in a naked state inside the hotel room. Officers suspect she might have been strangled to death.
According to police, staff of the hotel near Church Mission Road alerted beat personnel around 12.30 am on Thursday after a guest failed to respond despite repeated knocking with the room locked from outside.
When police and hotel staff forced open the door, they found the woman lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket, with blood stains on the bed and clothes kept near the body, officers said.
Police said that teams from the crime unit and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene and collected evidence. The woman was later identified and her family informed, officers added.
According to the police, preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel around noon with a 24-year-old man who left the hotel around 5 pm on Wednesday after allegedly locking the room from outside.
Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and the body was handed over to her family.
Based on the circumstances, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, police said. Officers added that they raided the accused’s residence but couldn’t find him there.
