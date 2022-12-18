scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Woman forced into transplanting kidney, HoD of pvt hospital in Gurgaon among seven booked

Police said a case was registered on Friday night after the woman, who hails from Palwal, filed a complaint at Sector 17 police station.

Police said no arrest has been made so far. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Faridabad Police booked seven people, including the head of the nephrology department of a private hospital, after a woman filed a complaint alleging that the accused transplanted her kidney by promising a government job for her husband.

Police said a case was registered on Friday night after the woman, who hails from Palwal, filed a complaint at Sector 17 police station.

According to police, Rinky Saurot alleged that in 2020, she saw an advertisement on social media regarding donation of a kidney and got in touch with one of the accused. “The accused asked me if I was willing to donate my kidney and I refused. The accused then called me to an office in Delhi where one of their associates said he was in dire need of a kidney. They told me if I gave them my kidney, they would ensure a government job for my husband. Since I was facing financial hardship, I agreed,” she said in the complaint.

She added that after her blood sample was taken, the accused called her and her husband to their office again and confined them in a house in Delhi for several days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

“I then refused to give them my kidney, but they threatened to kill us. I was scared and gave in to their demands. The main accused forged the name on my documents and ID and changed it to his wife’s name but used my photo on them. They forged marriage certificate documents similarly using her name on my documents. On August 2, they got me admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad for surgery and removed my kidney in connivance with hospital officials. After some time, I suffered infection and fell ill due to the operation. When I sought the assistance of the accused, they threatened to kill me,” the complaint alleged.

Police said no arrest has been made so far. “Seven people, including the head of nephrology department of a private hospital and a coordinator at the hospital, have been booked. It is premature to say the accused were running a kidney transplantation racket. We have initiated a probe and are checking if the accused had duped more victims,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 465, 471, 506 and 120B and sections 18, 19 and 20 of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 05:15:36 am
Next Story

Delhi govt’s ambitious shopping festival is likely to be delayed

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close