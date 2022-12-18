Woman forced into transplanting kidney, HoD of pvt hospital in Gurgaon among seven booked

Faridabad Police booked seven people, including the head of the nephrology department of a private hospital, after a woman filed a complaint alleging that the accused transplanted her kidney by promising a government job for her husband.

Police said a case was registered on Friday night after the woman, who hails from Palwal, filed a complaint at Sector 17 police station.

According to police, Rinky Saurot alleged that in 2020, she saw an advertisement on social media regarding donation of a kidney and got in touch with one of the accused. “The accused asked me if I was willing to donate my kidney and I refused. The accused then called me to an office in Delhi where one of their associates said he was in dire need of a kidney. They told me if I gave them my kidney, they would ensure a government job for my husband. Since I was facing financial hardship, I agreed,” she said in the complaint.

She added that after her blood sample was taken, the accused called her and her husband to their office again and confined them in a house in Delhi for several days.

“I then refused to give them my kidney, but they threatened to kill us. I was scared and gave in to their demands. The main accused forged the name on my documents and ID and changed it to his wife’s name but used my photo on them. They forged marriage certificate documents similarly using her name on my documents. On August 2, they got me admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad for surgery and removed my kidney in connivance with hospital officials. After some time, I suffered infection and fell ill due to the operation. When I sought the assistance of the accused, they threatened to kill me,” the complaint alleged.

Police said no arrest has been made so far. “Seven people, including the head of nephrology department of a private hospital and a coordinator at the hospital, have been booked. It is premature to say the accused were running a kidney transplantation racket. We have initiated a probe and are checking if the accused had duped more victims,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 419, 420, 465, 471, 506 and 120B and sections 18, 19 and 20 of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, said police.