Woman files divorce plea against husband who ‘fat shamed’ her

A 27-year-old woman has submitted a plea for divorce in a Ghaziabad court on the ground that her husband constantly shames her for being overweight.

Advertising

According to the plea, the husband allegedly subjected her to mental torture by constantly calling her fat. The plea has been accepted by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and statements of both sides will be recorded.

The woman hails from Bijnor and got married in 2014 in Meerut, from where her husband hails. The husband, who has a degree in software engineering from a private university, works in an international firm in Noida. The couple shifted to a flat in Indirapuram in 2016, and have been residing there ever since.

According to the plea, initially, the husband did not make any humiliating remarks towards the woman. After shifting to Ghaziabad, the man started visiting social gatherings but would refuse to take his wife on the pretext that she was too “fat”, the woman alleged. The husband would also prevent her from attending parties, said the woman.

The woman claimed he subjected her to mental torture over her weight and often made humiliating remarks about her fitness in front of other people. She also claimed he forced her to drink alcohol and beat her when she refused.