Woman, father-in-law stabbed by ex-classmate

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a former classmate, at her in-laws’ home in Gurgaon’s Rajiv Nagar on Monday night. The accused, Vivek Kumar, also stabbed the woman’s father-in-law when he tried to stop him.

Police said Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was arrested the same evening and has been produced in court and released on bail. The woman, Renu, returned home from Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday night after treatment.

“The woman was stabbed four times… The accused is a second-year student at DU and has been released on bail,” said Inspector Jasvir, SHO of the Sector 14 police station.

“The accused and the victim met in college. He had been harbouring feelings for her though she got married in February. On Monday, he followed her husband and her from Noida to their home in Gurgaon,” said the SHO.

In his complaint, Renu’s father-in-law Lalchand said the accused came in, saying that he wanted to speak to Renu. “As soon as Renu came out, the man took a small knife out of his pocket and started stabbing her in her head and chest… I rushed to save my daughter-in-law, he attacked me as well,” states the complainant.

While the family rushed Renu and her father-in-law to the hospital, neighbours handed over the accused to police. ens

