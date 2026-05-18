Woman delivers outside Faridabad health centre; Haryana govt orders probe, tweaks night-entry rules

Both the woman and the newborn are healthy, officials said, adding that they were provided immediate medical attention. (Illustration: AI-generated/Gemni)

The Haryana Health department has initiated a high-level probe after a woman allegedly had to deliver her baby near the entry gate of a primary health centre in Faridabad’s Sector 3 on Saturday morning, officials said.

The department, they said, also overhauled night-access protocols at the facility.

Both the woman and the newborn are healthy, officials said, adding that they were provided immediate medical attention.

The woman arrived at the health centre late on Friday night. The facility has two gates — one designated for the OPD and another for emergency services. The OPD gate was shut, requiring emergency cases to use the second entrance. Unaware, the patient’s family reached outside the OPD gate. Finding it shut, the woman ended up delivering the baby outside the locked gate in the presence of her relatives who switched on the flashlight on their mobile phone during the process.