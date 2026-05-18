Woman delivers outside Faridabad health centre; Haryana govt orders probe, tweaks night-entry rules

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The Haryana Health department has initiated a high-level probe after a woman allegedly had to deliver her baby near the entry gate of a primary health centre in Faridabad’s Sector 3 on Saturday morning, officials said.
The department, they said, also overhauled night-access protocols at the facility.
Both the woman and the newborn are healthy, officials said, adding that they were provided immediate medical attention.
The woman arrived at the health centre late on Friday night. The facility has two gates — one designated for the OPD and another for emergency services. The OPD gate was shut, requiring emergency cases to use the second entrance. Unaware, the patient’s family reached outside the OPD gate. Finding it shut, the woman ended up delivering the baby outside the locked gate in the presence of her relatives who switched on the flashlight on their mobile phone during the process.
Acting on the directives of the state’s Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, an official inquiry was ordered to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the hospital staff.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Dr Virender Yadav, Director of Maternal and Child Health (MCH), Haryana, also inspected the health centre. “We found that one of the two gates remains closed at night. Strict instructions have now been issued to keep both gates open,” Dr Yadav said. “An inquiry is being conducted by the Civil Surgeon (CMO Dr Jayant Ahuja) and Deputy Civil Surgeon (Dr Rachna) regarding the (role of) nurse and the Class-4 staff on duty. If found guilty, strict disciplinary action will be taken. This may include the termination or suspension of their contracts.”
To prevent a recurrence, the Health department has also announced a series of immediate operational changes: both the OPD and emergency gates will now remain open round the clock, an ambulance will be permanently stationed outside the health centre to ensure zero delay in emergency treatment, and there will be enhanced surveillance on emergency services during the night.
Dr Yadav also met the family of the woman. Highlighting issues related to ASHA and ANM workers, he also announced the launch of a district-level tracking system. “Following directions from the Chief Minister, we are establishing a ‘Maternal and Infant Mortality War Room’ within the next one to two months. This will track pregnant women not just in Faridabad, but across all districts to ensure better care,” he said.
He further urged people, especially pregnant women, to dial 112 during emergencies to ensure institutional transport and avoid critical inconveniences.
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