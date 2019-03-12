Woman falls on road, dragged 20 mts as men snatch bag

In a snatching incident in west Delhi’s Janakpuri last week, a 53-year-old woman sustained injuries when two men on a motorcycle snatched her bag — resulting in her falling down and being dragged 20 metres behind the two-wheeler. Police said an FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet. The bag contained Rs 18,000 in cash.

Advertising

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Friday when the woman, Shobha Kanwar, stepped out of a cab and was waiting on the street for a friend. In her complaint, Kanwar told police that she had come to Janakpuri to attend a meeting of a social group.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera shows the woman waiting outside a residential colony when the men, wearing helmets, approach her on a motorcycle.

“She was on the phone… when the two men came close to her. She initially thought they wanted to snatch her mobile phone, but the men lugged at her bag. As they sped away, Kanwar, who was still holding onto the bag, fell down and was dragged for around 20 metres,” said a senior police officer.

Kanwar sustained severe injuries to her knees, hands, waist and face and was in a state of shock. She also alleged that people came to her aid after the accused fled. She then called police and lodged an eFIR.

Advertising

Kanwar, who runs a pre-nursery school in Najafgarh, claimed she also lost a few essential documents along with ATM cards and the cash.