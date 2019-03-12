Woman falls on metro track at Delhi’s Dwarka Mor station, rescued: official

Toggle Menu
The Blue Line connects Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City.

Delhi metro launched its Twitter handle on Thursday.
“The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida was approaching the platform,” the official said.

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were briefly affected after a woman fell on the tracks at Dwarka Mor station on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 10.40 am.

“The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida was approaching the platform,” the official said. The woman was rescued and sent to a hospital.

Services were very briefly affected due to the incident and services were soon restored to normal, he added.

