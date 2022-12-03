scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Woman fakes own death by killing mall employee, disfiguring face in Noida

Noida Police said the accused, Payal Bhati (22) and Ajay Thakur (28), allegedly killed Hema Chaudhury on November 12. Police said the accused faked Payal’s death to avoid being caught as they had planned to kill her cousin later to "avenge" her parents' suicide.

Payal (22) and Ajay (28)

A woman and her partner have been arrested for allegedly murdering a shopping mall employee and disfiguring her face by pouring boiling mustard oil.

Noida Police said the accused, Payal Bhati (22) and Ajay Thakur (28), allegedly killed Hema Chaudhury on November 12. Police said the accused faked Payal’s death to avoid being caught as they had planned to kill her cousin later to “avenge” her parents’ suicide.

Saad Miya Khan, ADCP (Central Noida), said: “Payal’s brother had taken a loan from their cousin and his in-laws, which led to financial distress in their household. Payal’s parents died by suicide in May and she held her cousin responsible.” An FIR for abetment of suicide was lodged against the cousin.

According to police, Payal had allegedly planned to kill a woman with similar physical characteristics and disfigure the face to pass the matter off as a suicide. Later, Hema, an acquaintance of Ajay, was asked to visit them with a promise of Rs 5,000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
IITs to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissionsPremium
IITs to bring back Class 12 performance criterion for admissions
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000

Police said Hema was allegedly strangled and her wrists were slashed. They put Payal’s clothes on the body and disfigured the face using hot mustard oil. Police said a suicide note was left at the spot, which alleged that ‘Payal’ had decided to end her life after sustaining burn injuries in a cooking accident.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Payal got married on November 27. They were living in Bulandshahr after the incident.

Police said they began an investigation after Hema’s sister filed a missing person complaint. According to the ADCP, police were able to zero in on the accused based on calls made to Hema’s phone from Ajay. After questioning him, they unearthed Payal’s role and questioned her as well, cracking the case.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Police said a knife was recovered along with an illegal pistol with ammunition, and three phones, including two belonging to the victim.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 05:25:01 am
Next Story

Telangana preventive detention law in Delhi: L-G Saxena forwards proposal to MHA

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close