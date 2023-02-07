‘Woman failed to crack civil services, so she posed as IPS officer in Gurgaon’

Days after a 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Gurgaon, police said the accused told investigators that she wished to become a civil servant but she couldn’t clear the UPSC exam.

Police said so far, the probe has found that she was involved in similar offences in Meerut and Noida for allegedly impersonating an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

“The probe also found that the woman, identified as Zoya Khan, had used a voice modulation software to make the call to the SHO and security branch. She has three cases registered against her. During questioning, she misled police and gave three different names, but did not produce any document of her identity. In further probe, it was found that she is a native of Meerut. She claimed that she had appeared in the UPSC exam but could not clear it and that she wanted to be an IPS officer. But she has given some contradictory and manipulative statements, so we are not taking her statements at face value and are verifying the facts. Based on questioning during remand, a beacon, IPS badge, stars, some documents, a pistol-shaped lighter, 7 live cartridges and two empty cartridges were recovered,” said a police officer.

Police sources said on February 2 around 10 pm, an SHO got a call on his official phone number, with the caller ID showing it was from the Gurgaon Police Commissioner. Police said the caller claimed to be an IPS officer, and asked for a pilot vehicle to escort her to a resort in Manesar.

According to a police complaint lodged by the in-charge of the pilot vehicle, when the police team contacted the caller on a number provided by her to the security branch, she told them to come near Sahara Mall on MG Road.

“At 10.30 pm, when we reached near Sahara Mall, an XUV-500, which had a Delhi number and a beacon on top, was found parked. A woman alighted from the car. She was wearing a jacket in the Army’s colours and a blue cap which had an IPS badge. The jacket had two stars and the IPS insignia around the shoulders and it had a name tag ‘KR SINGH’. The woman claimed she was an IPS officer and demanded that a pilot vehicle escort her to a resort in Manesar,” read the FIR.

Police said the woman’s way of talking and behaviour was found suspicious and during questioning, she refused to share her name or produce any documents for her identification. “She kept misleading by saying the documents were in her phone or laptop,” said the police in the FIR.

A police officer said, “When police personnel asked her for an ID, she quickly removed the cap and also removed the IPS insignia from the shoulder strap. She was taken into custody. When she opened her bag to look for the laptop, three empty cartridges were recovered from her bag. She could not produce any licence or permit for the cartridges. One laptop, three mobile phones, an ID of a sub divisional magistrate and two diaries were recovered from her.”

After a case was registered against the accused woman, she was taken on three days police remand. Police said she was arrested earlier and was out on bail.