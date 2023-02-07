25-year-old woman held for duping victims on pretext of redeeming credit card points

The Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly posing as a bank employee and duping customers on the pretext of redeeming their credit card points.

The police identified the accused as Surya S. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said a complainant reported to them that on August 18 last year, he received a call from a woman who claimed to be an executive of Axis Bank and told him to redeem the reward points available in his credit card.

“The caller then sent him a link where the victim filled up his account details. After entering an OTP on the website, the complainant lost Rs.22,341 from his credit card, and when he contacted the bank, he was told that there was no such website,” the DCP added.

The police conducted technical surveillance of the number from which the call was made and arrested the woman from Dwaraka.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that she used to work at a fake call centre and had been cheating victims since 2017. “She cheated several persons to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in the last one year,” the DCP said.