Woman DTC marshal run over by truck

A 35-year-old DTC bus marshal died after being run over by a truck near Madangir bus stand Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place in Pushp Vihar and the woman died on the spot after the bus mowed her down. The driver was caught on the spot by locals and police.

Police are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol. The marshal was identified as Anita Kumar, a resident of the Madangir.

Anita was returning home from her duty and got off the bus at Khanpur T-point around 2 pm. The accident happened while she was crossing the road.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said, “We received information at Ambedkar Nagar police station about an accident at Pushp Vihar near Madangir bus stand. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.”

The accused, Jamirulla, was arrested and booked under IPC section 304A for road traffic accident and causing death by negligence.