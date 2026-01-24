Woman driving SUV with fake diplomatic number plates held in Delhi

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the Capital, a 45-year-old Guwahati-based woman has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly using forged diplomatic number plates on a Toyota Innova car and moving around embassies and high-security areas, police said on Friday, terming the arrest “crucial from a national security perspective”.

Police said the arrest was made following specific intelligence received by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch that a woman was frequently visiting various embassies and sensitive diplomatic zones using a vehicle with forged diplomatic registration plates —144 CD 54’.

Police said the SUV was traced to B Block in Vasant Vihar. A trap was laid and around 3.10 pm, the woman allegedly approached the car, opened it with keys and was intercepted as she was about to drive away. When asked to produce ownership documents, she claimed the vehicle belonged to a foreign embassy but failed to furnish any papers, said officers. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered another forged plate resembling those used by foreign missions, said police.