Woman driving SUV with fake diplomatic number plates held in Delhi

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the Capital, a 45-year-old Guwahati-based woman has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly using forged diplomatic number plates on a Toyota Innova car and moving around embassies and high-security areas, police said on Friday, terming the arrest “crucial from a national security perspective”.
Police said the arrest was made following specific intelligence received by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch that a woman was frequently visiting various embassies and sensitive diplomatic zones using a vehicle with forged diplomatic registration plates —144 CD 54’.
Police said the SUV was traced to B Block in Vasant Vihar. A trap was laid and around 3.10 pm, the woman allegedly approached the car, opened it with keys and was intercepted as she was about to drive away. When asked to produce ownership documents, she claimed the vehicle belonged to a foreign embassy but failed to furnish any papers, said officers. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered another forged plate resembling those used by foreign missions, said police.
During questioning, the woman allegedly initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, she could not name the mission or produce any diplomatic or ownership documents for the vehicle. “She told the police that she had purchased the Innova from a foreign embassy in November 2024, following which the embassy filed a complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station as the vehicle had not been transferred in her name. To avoid police checks…., she allegedly prepared forged embassy-style number plates,” DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.
An officer said the woman’s husband works as a regional transport officer in Assam Transport department and that her father-in-law was also a government employee.
“She took a commission to set up foreign traders with Indian suppliers. She needed contacts in embassies to do that, and forged the number plates to gain that,” the officer said.
The woman, a graduate, claimed to be serving as an all-India secretary of a political party for the past four years. “She also claimed that she worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy between 2023 and 2024 and was paid Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Further, she claimed that she worked as a sports guide attached to the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya. Now, she is providing consultancy to foreign students, especially African nationals, who are seeking admission in this university…,” the DCP said.
