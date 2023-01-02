Woman dragged by car for 4 km worked at event management company, was returning home from work

The death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, whose body was dragged under a car for four kilometres after the vehicle hit her scooter, sparked outrage in the national capital on Sunday, with the Lieutenant-Governor, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi Commission for Women reacting to the incident. At the woman’s home, her mother alleged police were not showing the family her body.

Anjali, her family said, worked part-time for an event management company for which she would have to attend weddings and other functions. She was returning home from one such event when she met with the accident.

The accused and the woman both live near Sultanpuri, though they aren’t known to each other, police said.

She is survived by her mother and six siblings. Her father died some years ago.

At her family’s home, her mother Rekha was in shock. “Anjali works at an event management company and told me she was going to an event and would return late. I was waiting for her,” she said.

“How can all her clothes come off like that? Police aren’t showing us her body properly. I want justice for my daughter,” she alleged.

Her maternal uncle Prem Singh said, “We received a call around 7-8 am about the accident. My sister was called to the police station and wasn’t taken to the mortuary. There was so much blood under that car…”

Advertisement

Police said they have taken blood samples of the accused to ascertain if they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

“My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawala-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into,” L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, meanwhile, targeted the L-G, tweeting: “Has LG suspended the DCP for this clear lapse on the part of police? Police could not find any CCTV footage till now?”

Advertisement

The DCW issued a notice which read that it has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. It asked the DCP of Outer district to appear before it on January 5.

“Whereas the Commission has taken this matter very seriously and wishes to enquire into it. The Commission also wishes to examine the safety measures taken by Delhi Police on New Year’s eve and the circumstances in which the girl was dragged by the car without being noticed by anyone” the notice read.