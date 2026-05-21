Woman dies after falling from building; husband, brother-in-law arrested

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In another suspected case of dowry death, a 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from a building in West Delhi’s Inderpuri on Monday. Her husband and his brother were arrested in connection to the incident on Wednesday, said police.
Police identified the two arrested men as the woman’s husband Raju Singh (27) and his brother Rajkumar (22).
“Based on the inquiry, family members’ statements, and findings of the postmortem examination conducted on Tuesday, an FIR has been registered at Inderpuri police station under BNS against the deceased woman’s husband and his two brothers on the charge of dowry death,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.
As the marriage had taken place less than seven years ago, legal proceedings under provisions related to dowry death were initiated, and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh, he said. The SDM recorded the statements of the woman’s family members, while the crime and forensics teams from Rohini inspected the spot and collected evidence scientifically, Bhaskar added.
On Monday night, around 10 pm, the woman’s 22-year-old brother, who lives in Rajouri Garden, allegedly got the call from Raju. “Raju allegedly told him that ‘Your sister has fallen off the roof’,” a senior officer said.
“The woman was taken to the hospital by Raju and his younger brother, Rajkumar, who lived with the couple. At about 11 pm, the police got a call from the hospital about the death of the woman,” the officer added.
Police said Raju had married the victim in Uttar Pardesh’s Sambhal in 2022. “About six months later, the couple moved to Delhi after Raju got a job and shifted to a second-floor apartment in a three-floor building in Inderpuri,” said an officer.
Based on the statement of the woman’s father, the officer added, “The family used to comment about how the woman’s father should have been given a better bike or a better TV.”
An officer said that the couple’s neighbours denied having heard any fight or argument between them. “The rooftop of the building, from where the woman allegedly fell, also has a room. The occupants of the room denied seeing the husband or the brother on the roof at the time of the incident,” another officer said, adding that so far, it has not surfaced that the woman was physically tortured as well.
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