Woman dies after falling from building; husband, brother-in-law arrested

An officer said that the couple's neighbours denied having heard any fight or argument between them. “The rooftop of the building, from where the woman allegedly fell, also has a room.

In another suspected case of dowry death, a 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from a building in West Delhi’s Inderpuri on Monday. Her husband and his brother were arrested in connection to the incident on Wednesday, said police.

Police identified the two arrested men as the woman’s husband Raju Singh (27) and his brother Rajkumar (22).

“Based on the inquiry, family members’ statements, and findings of the postmortem examination conducted on Tuesday, an FIR has been registered at Inderpuri police station under BNS against the deceased woman’s husband and his two brothers on the charge of dowry death,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.