Woman dies after DTC bus hits scooter

A 45-year-old woman died after being hit by a DTC bus while she was riding a scooter with her husband in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, officers said.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said that they received a PCR call Friday regarding an accident at Masoodpur flyover.

The victim, Renu, was rushed to Fortis Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The DCP said the woman’s husband said that around 9.30 pm, he and Renu were coming from Chattarpur and going towards NH-8 on his scooter. They were waiting at the Masoodpur signal when a red DTC bus hit them from behind. “The couple fell off and his wife was further hit by the bus. The bus driver stopped a few metres ahead before fleeing the spot,” the DCP added.

Police said a case under IPC sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving was lodged and the accused driver, Mohit, was arrested. The accused is a temporary driver with DTC for the last three years.