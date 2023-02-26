scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Woman dies after DTC bus hits scooter

The victim, Renu, was rushed to Fortis Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. (Representational/File)

A 45-year-old woman died after being hit by a DTC bus while she was riding a scooter with her husband in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, officers said.

The victim, Renu, was rushed to Fortis Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The DCP said the woman’s husband said that around 9.30 pm, he and Renu were coming from Chattarpur and going towards NH-8 on his scooter. They were waiting at the Masoodpur signal when a red DTC bus hit them from behind. “The couple fell off and his wife was further hit by the bus. The bus driver stopped a few metres ahead before fleeing the spot,” the DCP added.

Police said a case under IPC sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving was lodged and the accused driver, Mohit, was arrested. The accused is a temporary driver with DTC for the last three years.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 06:13 IST
