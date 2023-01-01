scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Woman dies after car drags her 4 km in Outer Delhi; 5 arrested

A case of causing death by negligence has been lodged and police have arrested five men.

Police said the accused and victim were not known to each other.

A woman who got in an accident with a Baleno car was dragged almost four kilometres, as she got stuck in the wheels, in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Sunday morning, police said. The woman’s naked body was found later.

DCP (Outer Delhi) Harendra Singh told reporters that the body was found naked because she had been dragged for a long distance and her clothes were torn off as a result.

A case of causing death by negligence has been lodged and police have arrested five men.

“A PCR call was received at around 3.24 am at the Kanjhawala police station in Rohini district. The caller said that a body had been tied to a grey Baleno car and it was being dragged. The caller was able to give part of the registration number. Staff deployed at pickets were alerted and a message to look for the vehicle was flashed. At about 4.11 am, a PCR call was again received at Kanjhawala police station which said that the body of a girl was lying on the road. The body was sent to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri,” said DCP Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future

“The car was traced and during enquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were located. They stated that the car met with an accident in Sultanpuri area. The SHO of the area had also noticed a scooter that had been in an accident and this information was lodged at the police station at 3.53 am. The scooter belonged to the woman. Spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance,” he added.

Police have arrested Deepak Khanna (26), who drove a Gramin Sewa auto; Amit Khanna (25), who works for a bank in Uttam Nagar; Krishan (27), who worked at the Spanish Culture Centre at CP; Mithun (26), a hair dresser at a salon and Manoj Mittal (27), who is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri.

More from Delhi

Police said the woman worked part time in weddings and other functions and was returning home from one such event. Police said the accused and victim were not known to each other.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 19:40 IST
Next Story

Watch: Al Nassr fans chant Ronaldo’s name, perform trademark celebration during match against Al-Khaleej

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close