Woman dies after car drags her 4 km in Outer Delhi; 5 arrested

A woman who got in an accident with a Baleno car was dragged almost four kilometres, as she got stuck in the wheels, in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Sunday morning, police said. The woman’s naked body was found later.

DCP (Outer Delhi) Harendra Singh told reporters that the body was found naked because she had been dragged for a long distance and her clothes were torn off as a result.

A case of causing death by negligence has been lodged and police have arrested five men.

“A PCR call was received at around 3.24 am at the Kanjhawala police station in Rohini district. The caller said that a body had been tied to a grey Baleno car and it was being dragged. The caller was able to give part of the registration number. Staff deployed at pickets were alerted and a message to look for the vehicle was flashed. At about 4.11 am, a PCR call was again received at Kanjhawala police station which said that the body of a girl was lying on the road. The body was sent to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri,” said DCP Singh.

“The car was traced and during enquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were located. They stated that the car met with an accident in Sultanpuri area. The SHO of the area had also noticed a scooter that had been in an accident and this information was lodged at the police station at 3.53 am. The scooter belonged to the woman. Spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance,” he added.

Police have arrested Deepak Khanna (26), who drove a Gramin Sewa auto; Amit Khanna (25), who works for a bank in Uttam Nagar; Krishan (27), who worked at the Spanish Culture Centre at CP; Mithun (26), a hair dresser at a salon and Manoj Mittal (27), who is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri.

Police said the woman worked part time in weddings and other functions and was returning home from one such event. Police said the accused and victim were not known to each other.