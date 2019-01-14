Woman detained at India Gate for ‘anti-India slogans’

A woman from Telangana was detained by Delhi Police from India Gate, after she allegedly raised anti-India slogans during a Republic Day parade rehearsal by Indian Army officials on Sunday morning. When she was jointly questioned by Delhi Police and other intelligence agencies, it was found that she was mentally unstable.

“The woman was incoherent during questioning. She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors said she was mentally unstable,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Police said security officials posted at Amar Jawan Jyoti informed them that a woman was creating a ruckus and raising anti-India slogans.

A video of the incident, that has been handed over to police, shows the woman entering the high-security zone and pushing a flower pot, as security officers posted at the memorial site stand guard.

Police later learnt the woman was supposed to go to Mumbai to meet her father. Her parents told police their daughter had been under severe stress ever since her divorce over a decade ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nizamabad) S Ramulu told The Indian Express, “The woman lives with her father in Mumbai and hails from Telangana. Around two months ago, she came here to meet her grandmother, but left on January 3 without informing her.”

When she didn’t return, her father went to look for her. He and his family conducted a search and notified the local police station. Police said they registered a missing persons case, and a team was formed to look for the woman in remote areas of Telangana and other bordering areas.

“The woman is divorced. The Tilak Marg police station informed us of the incident. We have sent a team to Delhi and her father will come to take her,” Ramulu said.