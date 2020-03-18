Delhi woman, daughter killed: Accused lured accomplice by promising modelling job

The accused Shanky Sharma and Vikrant Nagar. (Express photo) The accused Shanky Sharma and Vikrant Nagar. (Express photo)

A week after a woman and her daughter were stabbed to death at their house in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, police investigation has revealed that main accused Vikrant Nagar (30) allegedly lured his friend Shanky Sharma (30) to commit the murder in exchange for modelling opportunities in Mumbai.

On March 10, Sumita (45) and her daughter Samrita (25) were found dead at their house in Mansara Apartments. The incident came to light when their domestic help found the door of their third-floor flat ajar. On entering, she found the bodies lying in pools of blood in two different rooms. She raised an alarm and informed neighbours, who called police.

Later in the evening, Nagar, a model, was arrested from Jaipur, while Sharma was arrested from East Delhi’s Trilokpuri on March 11. Police said that during questioning, he told them he was in a relationship with Samrita but she had started avoiding him of late.

“Nagar was irked to find she was seeing someone else. He allegedly hatched the plan and roped in Sharma, who was in Mumbai looking for a break in the modelling industry. He was working with a Mumbai-based tiffin service in the meantime,” claimed an officer.

The officer further claimed: “Nagar assured Sharma he would help him get a modelling contract and asked him to for help. On March 9, Sharma took a flight to Delhi, which landed around 8 pm. Nagar met him at the airport and the duo went directly to the victims’ house.”

The accused told police that on Sunday, Samrita had gone to watch a movie with a friend.

“In the meantime, he and Sharma entered the society and waited for her. Samrita returned around 11 pm. After waiting a few more hours, Nagar called Samrita and asked her to meet him at the society’s entry gate — CCTV footage showed her leaving the house at 3 am. Minutes after she went downstairs, the duo entered her house and allegedly killed her mother,” claimed the officer.

“When Samrita did not find Nagar downstairs, she headed back upstairs, and the two men allegedly killed her too,” the officer claimed.

Police said the accused used a sharp-edged weapon. “As per the post-mortem report, Samrita was stabbed 25 times while her mother received around 10 stab injuries,” said the officer.

