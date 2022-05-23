Woman, daughter killed as ‘speeding’ bus hits their car in UP’s Dadri

A woman and her daughter died when the car they were travelling in was hit by a state transport bus on the NH-91 stretch in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri early on Monday morning, the police said.

Officers identified the deceased as Shrimati (45) and Neha (17), residents of Bulandshahr. The two were traveling with their relatives from Bulandshahr to Ghaziabad when the accident occurred, the police said. Two of the vehicle’s occupants are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The victim’s family had hired a car from Bulandshahr to attend a birthday party in Ghaziabad, officers revealed, adding that the bus hit the car at a high speed. The car skidded off the road due to the impact of the collision and hit a wall, they said.

The vehicle sustained heavy damages on its sides and rear, causing grievous injuries to the occupants. The woman and her daughter were declared dead when rushed to the nearest hospital, according to the police.

The driver of the bus fled after the incident, while the bus has been seized by Dadri police, officers said.

The process of filing an FIR is underway. The police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the whereabouts of the accused. The victims’ family has been informed of the incident and they will be handed the bodies soon.