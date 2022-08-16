scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law stabbed to death inside house in Delhi: Police

The women were found dead Tuesday morning by family members on their return from a trip to Rishikesh.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:32:36 am
A crime team and a forensic science lab team were called to the spot for inspection. (File photo)

A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were allegedly stabbed to death by unknown people inside their house in Northeast Delhi’s Subhash Park area. The police said the women were found dead by their family Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai, 45. According to the police, a PCR call was made by Dolly’s sons around 4.20 am.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said: “We received a call about the double murders and sent a team to the spot. The women were found lying dead inside their house. They were alone at the time of the incident. The bodies were found by Dolly’s sons Sarthak and Shashank who had returned from a trip to Rishikesh.”

The police said an inquiry revealed that the sons were in Rishikesh for 2-3 days and returned Tuesday morning. When they entered their house, they found the bodies lying on the floor, the police added.

The family sells puja items and flowers, the police said. A crime team and a forensic science lab team were called to the spot for inspection. There were no signs of robbery and the suspects had a friendly entry into the house, said the police.

The police said they are looking for suspects based on the sons’ complaint and the CCTV footage outside the house and would soon nab the accused.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:32:36 am

