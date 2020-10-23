Woman, daughter held for assault on Faridabad head constable

“Both women have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days. Probe is being conducted to nab others,” said the PRO. (Representational Image)

Two days after a head constable of Faridabad Police was allegedly stabbed and beaten with rods and sticks by a group of people while he was on beat duty, police have arrested a woman and her daughter for the crime.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when head constable Manoj had gone to Rajiv Colony to investigate a complaint made by Ved Prakash, a resident of the area.

“He stopped in front of a shop to ask for directions and, while he was speaking to a person standing on the roadside, he saw that a woman at the shop was openly handing a bottle of illegal liquor to a customer,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, adding that the head constable also saw the woman’s two sons illegally transferring gas from large cylinders into smaller ones.

“The head constable managed to click some pictures of all this and also made a call to the police station, but the woman’s daughter alerted the others to this fact and screamed that he had taken their pictures,” he said.

In the minutes that followed, police said “7 to 8 men” rushed to the spot and attacked the head constable with a knife as well as sticks and iron rods, and seized his phone. “Both women have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days. Probe is being conducted to nab others,” said the PRO.

