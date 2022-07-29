scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Woman, daughter among 3 killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

“As per our investigation, the deceased were travelling on a Hero Splendor iSmart motorcycle-driven by Aanchal from Bamheta to Deena Nath Pur Poothi, their village which is located near Masuri.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
July 29, 2022 7:27:29 pm
accident, indian expressAn FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle. (Representational File Photo)

Two women and a minor girl were killed when an unknown vehicle allegedly crashed into their motorcycle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita (30), her daughter Meenakshi (5) and Sunita’s landlord’s daughter Aanchal (18), police said. The driver of the offending vehicle is absconding and no arrests have been made yet, they added.

“As per our investigation, the deceased were travelling on a Hero Splendor iSmart motorcycle-driven by Aanchal from Bamheta to Deena Nath Pur Poothi, their village which is located near Masuri. They were on their way back home after purchasing some medicines from Bamheta, when they probably lost their way and got onto the Delhi-Meerut expressway. After realising that they had taken the wrong route, they probably tried to get back… when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled,” said the Station House Officer of Masuri.

“Passersby took the victims to District Combined Hospital Sanjay Nagar. All three had severe injuries on their head and while the mother and the landlord’s daughter died on the spot, the girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” the SHO added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

The post-mortem was completed Friday and their bodies have been handed over to the families, police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle.

More from Delhi

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Australia beat India by three wickets
CWG 2022 Day 1

Australia beat India by three wickets

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement