Woman, daughter among 3 killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

July 29, 2022 7:27:29 pm
Two women and a minor girl were killed when an unknown vehicle allegedly crashed into their motorcycle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Sunita (30), her daughter Meenakshi (5) and Sunita’s landlord’s daughter Aanchal (18), police said. The driver of the offending vehicle is absconding and no arrests have been made yet, they added.
“As per our investigation, the deceased were travelling on a Hero Splendor iSmart motorcycle-driven by Aanchal from Bamheta to Deena Nath Pur Poothi, their village which is located near Masuri. They were on their way back home after purchasing some medicines from Bamheta, when they probably lost their way and got onto the Delhi-Meerut expressway. After realising that they had taken the wrong route, they probably tried to get back… when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled,” said the Station House Officer of Masuri.
“Passersby took the victims to District Combined Hospital Sanjay Nagar. All three had severe injuries on their head and while the mother and the landlord’s daughter died on the spot, the girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” the SHO added.
The post-mortem was completed Friday and their bodies have been handed over to the families, police said.
An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle.
