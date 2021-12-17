Delhi: Woman consumes sanitiser on Instagram Live, rescued by cops

In one of the quickest rescue operations by the Delhi Police, a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly threatening to commit suicide on an Instagram Live video was traced and saved in North Delhi. Police on Thursday claimed that it took them less than eight minutes to complete the operation.

The woman had allegedly consumed sanitiser and was threatening to end her life while she was recording herself on Instagram Live. She lives with her husband.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said his team received information from the Cyber Cell at 9.55 pm about the video that was uploaded on social media. The cell informed them about the area from which the video was uploaded.

“We immediately called SHO Rajendra Prasad at the area police station. The team had the address and contact number of the woman but she was changing her location. To trace the location further, the woman was contacted on her cell phone,” said DCP Kalsi.

A police team headed by SHO Prasad went to the area and kept calling the woman to distract her.

“I used one cell phone to trace her location and was simultaneously making calls with another phone. She was frequently changing her location and we could see that she had consumed some liquid. We posed as locals, called and told her that our car was stuck near her house and we needed her help to take a pregnant woman to the hospital. This distracted her. She wasn’t revealing her location but she came near her home and started looking for us. At 10.02 pm, we found her on the street and stopped her,” said a police officer.

The woman was rescued and the police immediately contacted her husband and brother. She was sent for counselling.

The police said the woman told them she felt “depressed” because of her lifestyle and decided to end her life. She then started to record a video at night while roaming outside her house.