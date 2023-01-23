Woman complains of loud music in Gurgaon condo, assaulted

A property dealer was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a woman after an argument over playing loud music in a Gurgaon society, said police.

In the police complaint, the woman said on the intervening night of January 13-14, a resident who stayed below her flat rang the doorbell of her house at 2.15 am. She alleged that when she answered the door, the accused and at least seven other people, including four women, were standing outside. “The moment I opened the door, the accused man pushed me and tried to come inside the house. I got scared as he started pushing me and my husband. He hurled abuses and threatened to throw me out of the house,” she alleged in the FIR.

The woman further alleged in the FIR that the accused tried hitting her multiple times and physically assaulted her, adding that her phone was also taken away. Police said the woman filed a complaint, following which a probe was initiated.

A police officer said, “The woman had complained about loud music being played in a flat on the lower floor. The occupant of the flat went to confront her and allegedly physically assaulted her. On the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on Saturday. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody Sunday.”

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 354 and 379 A, said police.