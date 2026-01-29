Woman commando battered by husband with dumbbell dies 5 days after assault

A 27-year-old woman, a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commando posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell, died during treatment on Tuesday after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband with a dumbbell five days ago, police said. The husband, who works as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, was arrested the same day, on January 22.

Kajal, a 2022-batch Delhi Police recruit, was allegedly attacked by her husband Ankur at her residence in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden. Police said she suffered severe head injuries after she was allegedly struck multiple times with a dumbbell used for exercise.

Kajal was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.