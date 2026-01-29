Woman commando battered by husband with dumbbell dies 5 days after assault

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 27-year-old woman, a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commando posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell, died during treatment on Tuesday after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband with a dumbbell five days ago, police said. The husband, who works as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, was arrested the same day, on January 22.
Kajal, a 2022-batch Delhi Police recruit, was allegedly attacked by her husband Ankur at her residence in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden. Police said she suffered severe head injuries after she was allegedly struck multiple times with a dumbbell used for exercise.
Kajal was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old son.
Ankur was initially booked in a case of attempt to murder registered at Mohan Garden police station. Police said that following Kajal’s death, the charge of murder will be added to the existing case.
Kajal’s elder brother Nikhil, a constable attached with the Parliament Street police station, said Kajal and Ankur were in love and had got married in 2023. However, Ankur’s family allegedly demanded dowry from his family.
“Ankur’s family started passing comments regarding dowry almost immediately after the wedding. She then used to live at Ganaur (in Sonipat) with her in-laws. But due to such disputes, they (Ankur and Kajal) shifted to a flat in Mohan Garden,” Nikhil said.
“But after some time, they returned to Ganaur as Ankur insisted on staying with his family. They used to come to the Mohan Garden flat while she was on duty in Delhi. This time they came on January 20 for the Republic Day celebrations,” he added.
On January 22, Ankur had allegedly called Nikhil while the couple had an argument. “During the phone call, Kajal said something offensive to him. Ankur then asked me to record the call, and I started hearing her screams. The call was disconnected and five minutes later, I got another call from him. He said he had killed her,” Nikhil said.
Police said that before fleeing, Ankur took an unconscious Kajal to a private hospital in Mohan Garden.
“I reached the hospital too as Ankur told me where to go, and found Kajal unconscious,” Nikhil said.
As her condition did not improve, police said, Kajal was shifted to Yashoda Hospital on January 24. On Tuesday, around 6 am, she died.
The information about Kajal’s death was first received by Ghaziabad’s Sihani Gate police station, which informed the Delhi Police. A post-mortem examination of the body was conducted on Tuesday.
No charges of dowry have been added to the FIR yet, said police.
