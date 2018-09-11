Follow Us:
Woman claims slapped at Delhi Race Club, man arrested

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2018 1:20:28 am
Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and slapping her following an argument inside Delhi Race Club in Lutyens’ Delhi. “We have arrested the accused, Abdul Amin, after a woman alleged she was molested and slapped by him at Delhi Race Club. He stays in a slum and bets for a living. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station,” said DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma.

Police said the incident took place Sunday when the woman, a resident of South Delhi, came to bet at the club, and the accused allegedly passed lewd comments.

“She objected and started screaming at him. They got into a heated argument and he allegedly slapped her in front of people. He also pushed her and tried to escape, but was caught,” said an officer.

A PCR call was made and police were informed about the incident. “Police headed to the spot and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical examination. Amin was produced before a Delhi court on Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” police said.

