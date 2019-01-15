Woman claims Pakistan High Commission staffer touched her

A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to Sarojini Nagar police station after a woman alleged that he touched her inappropriately at a market.

“The two were brought to the station on Sunday, after the woman alleged that he touched her inappropriately… The staffer denied the claim and said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to the heavy crowd. But he later apologised,” said a senior police officer, adding that the matter was sorted.

Meanwhile in Islamabad, Pakistani media, quoting an unnamed Foreign Office official, claimed that the staffer was arrested by Indian authorities and released after the matter was raised by Pakistan.

The reports alleged that the official was forced to sign a note before being released, when the matter was taken up with the Indian side.

“Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond,” the official was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

With PTI inputs