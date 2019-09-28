Woman claims oldest zoo chimp not getting care, moves Delhi High Court

A woman who claimed to be an animal rights activist Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking its intervention into the alleged deteriorating health of the Delhi zoo’s 59-year-old chimpanzee, Rita.

Sangeeta Dogra appeared before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar urging that she be allowed to check on Rita, as the administration was “not able to make arrangements that (it) gets direct sunlight, which is significant to recuperate” from injuries.

Stating that Rita was “suffering”, Dogra told the court that the animal has bedsores and can’t sit. The bench asked her if she can put the issue in “black and white”, so it can look into it and issue appropriate directions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said she had approached the magisterial court for directions, which turned down her request citing lack of jurisdiction over the issue.

The report filed by police before the magistrate stated that proper care is being given by senior veterinary doctors on a day-to-day basis, and that the National Zoological Park has sufficient medical facilities for the medical needs of the animal.

But the woman claimed Rita has been ill since July 27 and is not being given proper treatment. She claimed that, as per doctors, the animal was supposed to be given a water bed but has a normal cotton bed instead. She said the chimpanzee requires “special care by veterinarians, who are free from any mala fide motive or intent”.

A zoo official had earlier said Rita has developed paralysis in its hind limbs, which has restricted its movement and caused bedsores. Officials said it has been given a new mattress and TV.