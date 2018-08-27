Woman claims man raped her multiple times on pretext of job

The matter came to light when the accused intercepted the woman at a Metro station around a week ago and was coercing her to leave with him for a hotel, said the officer. The matter came to light when the accused intercepted the woman at a Metro station around a week ago and was coercing her to leave with him for a hotel, said the officer.

After allegedly being raped multiple times on the pretext of a job offer and intimidated with defamation by the accused —who filmed the incidents and threatened to send the videos to her family— a woman in her late 20s has registered a complaint at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station. The accused has been arrested, said police.

She alleged that in the span of a year, she was raped in multiple hotels by a man who claimed to be a supervisor at the Delhi airport and offered her a permanent job. “She claimed that he kept forcing her to establish sexual relations with him,” said a police officer.

The matter came to light when the accused intercepted the woman at a Metro station around a week ago and was coercing her to leave with him for a hotel, said the officer. Policemen present in the area found her in distress and when they interrupted, she opened up about the alleged sexual assault.

“The accused kept claiming to be her husband and then the woman called up her real husband and revealed the year-long incidents of sexual assault,” said the officer.

A year ago, the survivor met the accused who lured her to a hotel where he claimed to have set up a job meeting with senior officials. “The woman told us that no one showed up at the meeting and he kept pretending to make phone calls. She was allegedly given a sedative-laced cold drink and was allegedly raped by the accused, who allegedly filmed the assault,” said the officer.

In the complaint, the woman said that she did not report the matter to police as he had threatened to leak the videos to her family, the officer said. He allegedly met her again on the pretext of deleting the videos and raped her again.

“As per the woman, the accused, on one occasion, also tore the photographs he had taken in front of her, in order to convince her that he had destroyed the evidence…but he stored them in a memory device and allegedly raped her multiple times under the pretext of destroying the memory card,” said the officer.

The accused also allegedly turned up at the woman’s residence and introduced himself to her family, said the police. He also offered a job to her husband at the Delhi airport, with the promise of Rs 500 a day.

The survivor claimed that Singh attempted to rape her at her house when her husband was in another room.

