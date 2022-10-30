Woman claims her baby swapped at Delhi’s GTB hospital, DNA test proves otherwise

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, one of the largest medical institutions in the national capital, witnessed drama after a couple who had gone for the delivery of their child there alleged that the hospital staff had “replaced” their boy child with a girl.

This forced the hospital to conduct a DNA test on the mother and child, which proved that the girl child was, indeed, the couple’s. The baby was on Thursday handed over to the couple in the presence of police officials.

The husband, a salesman living in Delhi, claimed his wife had given birth to a boy a few weeks ago at GTB hospital but the staff later told them it was a girl. “We asked them why they said something different earlier, but they said there was confusion as three-four deliveries happened at the time,” he claimed.

According to hospital officials, as the mother had refused to accept the girl child as her own, she did not breastfeed her. She stayed in the hospital till the DNA test report confirmed that the girl was hers.

The 28-year-old man, originally from Rajasthan, also filed a police complaint against the hospital staff. He said he “does not believe” the hospital’s DNA test and will get another one done from outside.

GTB’s Medical Director Dr Subhash Giri, meanwhile, said there may have been a communication gap because of the rush, but the confusion was sorted out later. “We have discharged the mother and handed over the child through police officials,” he said.