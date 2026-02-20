‘Neighbours saw… one of them rushed boy to hospital’: Woman chokes 1-year-old nephew to death at park in Delhi

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the case and further investigation is underway.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 07:51 PM IST
delhi policeOfficers said the child’s aunt was found unconscious at the scene of the crime and had to be rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical examination. (Source: File/ Representational)
A 30-year-old woman allegedly choked her one-year-old nephew to death at a park in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday, said police. Officers said the child, along with his mother, had come to visit his maternal side of the family for Ramzan when his aunt took him out to play at a park near their home.

The police received a PCR call from the boy’s maternal uncle around 1:30 pm after neighbours saw the woman allegedly choking the boy in a park near the family’s house, said officers.

“A neighbour rushed the child to Nulife Hospital, where he was declared dead…the boy had come with his mother from Old Seelampur to the (mother’s) maternal home during Ramzan,” said DCP North West Bhisham Singh.

Officers said the child’s aunt was found unconscious at the scene of the crime and had to be rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical examination.

Videos taken by locals in the aftermath of the incident show the woman sitting listlessly on the ground near the park, holding the child’s body in her lap as a man tries to wake up the boy. One of the park’s gardeners, Rahul, told reporters that the incident happened when he and fellow gardeners were settling down for lunch. “We all were just sitting down for lunch when we heard a commotion,” he said, and added, “We saw that a woman, seemingly unconscious, who lived in a nearby flat was sitting on the ground with a child next to her…she was holding on to the boy in her lap.”

During preliminary inquiry, police said the family of the woman claimed that she suffered from mental health issues. However, the police are waiting for the woman to regain consciousness before they can question her, said officers.

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the case and further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

