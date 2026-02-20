‘Neighbours saw… one of them rushed boy to hospital’: Woman chokes 1-year-old nephew to death at park in Delhi

Officers said the child’s aunt was found unconscious at the scene of the crime and had to be rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical examination. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 30-year-old woman allegedly choked her one-year-old nephew to death at a park in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday, said police. Officers said the child, along with his mother, had come to visit his maternal side of the family for Ramzan when his aunt took him out to play at a park near their home.

The police received a PCR call from the boy’s maternal uncle around 1:30 pm after neighbours saw the woman allegedly choking the boy in a park near the family’s house, said officers.

“A neighbour rushed the child to Nulife Hospital, where he was declared dead…the boy had come with his mother from Old Seelampur to the (mother’s) maternal home during Ramzan,” said DCP North West Bhisham Singh.