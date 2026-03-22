Woman chases down snatchers in e-rickshaw in South Delhi, recovers mobile phone

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 26-year-old woman was quick on her feet as soon as two men on a scooter snatched her mobile phone and sped in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday (March 19). She didn’t panic, but instead, chased the men in an e-rickshaw. Not only did she catch up to the snatchers and recover her phone, her courage and alertness also led to police arresting the accused.
The Delhi Police is now planning to felicitate her for her bravery.
The incident took place on the afternoon of March 19, around 3 pm, police said. Tanishka, who works as a home tutor teaching children, had stepped out of her house to visit the Kalkaji temple.
She was waiting for an auto-rickshaw near the Hanuman temple on the BRT Road falling at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station when two young men on a scooter suddenly approached her, police said. Before she could react, they snatched her mobile phone from her hand and sped away.
Tanishka told The Indian Express, “I was fasting, as it was the first day of Navratri. I had left my home to go to the Kalkaji Temple when two men on a scooter snatched my mobile phone.”
In most cases, victims are left shocked and helpless, but Tanishka refused to give up. Instead of panicking, she immediately ran after the snatchers. Demonstrating the remarkable presence of mind, she sought help from an e-rickshaw driver nearby and continued chasing the accused.
The chase continued for some distance and eventually came to an end near PSRI Hospital. By this time, her calls for help had mobilized local residents.
“I was a bit scared, but I immediately mustered the courage and started screaming “chor-chor” (thief-thief), alerting people in the area and drawing public attention,” she said.
With the assistance of bystanders, the scooter carrying the two suspects was surrounded and stopped. Seizing the opportunity, Tanishka stepped forward and snatched her mobile phone back from one of the accused.
The police were immediately informed about the incident. Responding swiftly, officers arrived at the scene and arrested both suspects. The accused were identified as Manish (28) and Sunny (24), residents of Khanpur. The stolen mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from their possession, the officer said.
Meanwhile, the police praised Tanishka for her bravery, quick thinking, and determination. They stated that her actions serve as a powerful reminder that courage and awareness can help prevent crimes and inspire others in society.
Tanishka’s father, Ravi Kumar, who is an advocate, said that his daughter is the eldest among his three children. He said she teaches students from classes 1 to 5 at home.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram