Woman chases down snatchers in e-rickshaw in South Delhi, recovers mobile phone

A 26-year-old woman was quick on her feet as soon as two men on a scooter snatched her mobile phone and sped in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday (March 19). She didn’t panic, but instead, chased the men in an e-rickshaw. Not only did she catch up to the snatchers and recover her phone, her courage and alertness also led to police arresting the accused.

The Delhi Police is now planning to felicitate her for her bravery.

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 19, around 3 pm, police said. Tanishka, who works as a home tutor teaching children, had stepped out of her house to visit the Kalkaji temple.