Woman ‘chased’, ‘harassed’ by two youths in Saket; probe on

Police said the woman is currently in her hometown and will join the probe once back in Delhi.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly chased and harassed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men who also pushed her off her scooter near Panchsheel Metro station on the intervening night of September 11 and 12, police said on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly sustained serious injuries in the incident, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

In her complaint submitted to the Hauz Khas police on September 15, the woman, identified as Gauri Kashyap, said she had stepped out of her office in Saket around midnight and was on her way home when the incident took place.

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She alleged that two men, who appeared to be in their twenties, started teasing and passing remarks at her before starting to chase her.