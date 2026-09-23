Woman ‘chased’, ‘harassed’ by two youths in Saket; probe on

In her complaint submitted to the Hauz Khas police on September 15, the woman, identified as Gauri Kashyap, said she had stepped out of her office in Saket around midnight and was on her way home when the incident took place.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 01:49 AM IST
Woman chased in Saket, harassed by two youths in Saket, Saket, Saket Woman chased harassed by youths, Panchsheel Metro station, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice said the woman is currently in her hometown and will join the probe once back in Delhi.
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A 21-year-old woman was allegedly chased and harassed by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men who also pushed her off her scooter near Panchsheel Metro station on the intervening night of September 11 and 12, police said on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly sustained serious injuries in the incident, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

In her complaint submitted to the Hauz Khas police on September 15, the woman, identified as Gauri Kashyap, said she had stepped out of her office in Saket around midnight and was on her way home when the incident took place.

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She alleged that two men, who appeared to be in their twenties, started teasing and passing remarks at her before starting to chase her.

According to her complaint, the men also allegedly hit her scooter with their motorcycle, after which she lost control, tripped and skidded on the road for 100-150 metres.

Kashyap alleged that the men subsequently fled. She said a passer-by arranged medical help. According to her complaint, an ambulance was called via Blinkit app.

She said some of her colleagues also rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

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According to the complaint, she was taken to Max Hospital, Saket. She said she was later shifted to Medanta Hospital, Noida.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Hauz Khas police station around 1 am on September 12. When the police reached the spot, the woman had already been taken to the hospital.

DCP Mittal said police are analysing footage of CCTV cameras installed at and around the spot, but are yet to spot the victim or the accused in any.

Police said that on September 14, the complainant’s cousin was also shown the CCTV footage, but she too could not spot the woman or the accused.

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A complaint was subsequently received on September 15 from a lawyer claiming to represent Kashyap.

Police said the woman is currently in her hometown and will join the probe once back in Delhi.

Police also said that they are in contact with the complainant and are making efforts to establish the complete sequence of events.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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