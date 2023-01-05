Woman caring for 200 dogs takes on MCD, HC orders status quo

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed “status quo” in a plea moved by an 80-year-old woman challenging the demolition, on the direction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, of a makeshift shelter housing over 200 stray dogs for over 30 years.

A single judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the MCD and Delhi government to explore the possibility of providing rehabilitation to the woman.

Issuing notice to the respondents, the HC directed, “Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and contention of the petitioner that the impugned action has been taken by respondent no. 1(MCD) without any prior notice, this court deems it expedient to direct that the respondent shall maintain status quo till the next date of hearing to overcome the immediate need for the shelter, the petitioner shall also be permitted to put a tarpaulin as an interim measure.” The matter is next listed on March 15.

The shelter was located near Anupam Complex in Saket.

The plea, moved by one Pratima Devi, claimed that the demolition carried out earlier this week, is not only against principles of natural justice but also illegal and unlawful, and the same has resulted in leaving her without a roof over her head in the harsh winter.

The woman has prayed for a direction restraining the MCD and Delhi government from further demolishing the makeshift shelter, providing alternate shelter to her and the dogs, as well as maintaining the status quo till alternate shelter is provided.

The plea claimed that the woman’s main source of income is rag picking and operating a makeshift chai shop, which isn’t sufficient for herself, let alone housing more than 200 stray dogs.