Woman calls man home to end relationship as he was unemployed, both found dead

A 26-year-old woman employed with the National Informatics Centre and her alleged boyfriend were found dead inside a rented room that had been locked from inside in North Delhi’s Burari on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it has been alleged that the woman, Shivangini, reportedly called Nikhil (26), earlier in the day to end their six-month relationship because he was unemployed.

“Prima facie, the circumstances suggest a suspected case of murder followed by suicide,” DCP (North) Raja Banthia said.

While Shivangini hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Nikhil belongs to Pinana village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. Police said Nikhil had earlier worked with the Delhi Development Authority on a contractual basis but was currently unemployed and was reportedly staying at Saran in Punjab.