Delhi: Woman booked for abetment after husband she accused of assault kills himself in jail

A woman who complained of domestic abuse against her 49-year-old husband is now facing abetment charges after he allegedly committed suicide in prison, Ghaziabad Police said. The man, Shamsher, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of a police cell in Vijay Nagar station on Wednesday after he had been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Two days after the incident, Shamsher’s brother approached police with a complaint alleging the woman is responsible for his death. The family alleged her complaint had triggered the suicide, and she was eventually booked under Section 306 (abetment) of the IPC.

“We have received a complaint from the deceased’s family and the FIR has been filed. It has been alleged that her actions drove Shamsher to the extreme step. Questioning will take place. The woman has not been arrested. Further action can only be taken once the investigation is complete,” said Abhishek Verma, SP City.

A probe under the Circle Officer has, meanwhile, found SHO Devendra Bisht and constables Mohar, Amit Kumar and Harsh Tiwari negligent of duty. The police officers have been suspended pending a magisterial probe.

The man’s post-mortem report has deemed the cause of death as inconclusive. While police continue to treat the death as a suicide in custody, officials are awaiting the viscera report for further clarity.

“The post-mortem report has listed the cause of death as inconclusive. It is possible that he died of shock or any other reason since there were no injury marks on his body. We will get more information when the viscera sample report comes back to us. Since he was found hanging, prima-facie it is a suicide,” said Verma.

Around 3 pm on Wednesday, a call was made to Dial 112 from Mawai Masjid in Sector 9 Vijay Nagar alleging Shamsher was assaulting his wife and children in a drunken state. Two police officers from Dial 112 team reached the spot and apprehended Shamsher, following which he was taken to Vijay Nagar police station in the vicinity.

Police said at around 4.30 pm, Shamsher hanged himself inside the police cell using his own shirt. Police took him to MMG District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Locals said Shamsher drove a tempo and ran a grocery store in the neighborhood. “We had heard a ruckus and saw that Shamsher was beating up the kids. We told him not to do it. Then two policemen came and asked him his name and took him away,” said Munni, Shamsher’s neighbour.

