Woman booked after video emerges of her and help from Noida society

Gautam Buddh Nagar police Tuesday said they have booked a resident of Cleo County society in Noida’s sector 121 for allegedly confining her 20-year-old domestic help.

The FIR was filed after a video emerged purportedly showing the woman pulling the domestic help out of an elevator as the latter tries to resist her.

The woman, when contacted, claimed she was taking the domestic help back home after she caught her trying to escape with stolen jewellery.

In an earlier complaint to the district magistrate’s office dated September 20, the help’s father had claimed that they had taken a Rs 50,000 loan from the woman for another daughter’s wedding. In return, they signed an agreement that the help would work round the clock at their residence till October-end, and out of her Rs 13,000 salary, Rs 3,000 would be deducted per month.

However, the father alleged, his daughter was not paid, and also not allowed to meet her family.

Her uncle alleged she was beaten and mistreated at the residence.

The girl’s mother claimed that she had made her escape by tying together chunnis to come down from the fourth-floor apartment and had told guards whom she ran into to call either her parents or the police. She and her family then reached the police station.

Her employer denied the allegations and claimed the girl’s mother had tutored her to make these statements to extract money from her.

The help’s family also alleged they had filed complaints to the district magistrate, the DCP, and the office of the Commissioner of Police in September, but no action was taken at the time.

When contacted, DCP (Central) Ram Badan Singh said he was not posted as DCP (Central) at the time, while ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan said police were not aware of prior complaints, and had registered the FIR on Monday based on a complaint from the victim’s father under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 344 (confinement), and 504 (intentional insult likely to breach peace).