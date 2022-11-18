scorecardresearch
Woman’s body found inside suitcase on Yamuna Expressway, police clueless on identity

The body was found wrapped in plastic, inside a large red-coloured suitcase, and had blood on the face and head.

The body was found at the side of the road, near an underpass, towards the Agra direction from Mathura's Vrindavan exit.(Representational)

The body of an unidentified young woman was found in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, personnel from the area’s Raya police station said, adding that she appears to be in her 20s.

In the evening, the area’s circle officer, Mahavan Alok Singh, said: “In the morning we received information about the suitcase, in which the body of a young woman was found. Efforts are on to identify her. It seems that she was murdered somewhere and her body was left here. There is a suspected gunshot wound near her shoulder; we will find out through a post-mortem whether it is indeed a gunshot.”

To ascertain her identity, police are learnt to have sent an alert to other police stations in case they have a missing person report that matches the victim.

Shraddha Walkar murder case |Why it’s not easy for domestic abuse victims to just ‘leave’

The case comes exactly a year after police had discovered a black-coloured suitcase on the Delhi-Agra National Highway-2 in Mathura. Inside was the body of a woman clad in a salwar-suit, believed to be in her 30s.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:51:38 pm
