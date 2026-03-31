Woman bludgeoned to death with LPG cylinder in front of daughter in Southeast Delhi, husband arrested

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Southeast Delhi for allegedly killing his wife with an LPG cylinder in front of their toddler on Sunday night.(Representational image)

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in front of their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by repeatedly hitting her on the head with an LPG cylinder in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, police said on Monday.

They said that the incident happened on Sunday night and that the accused, after committing the crime, sat near his 32-year-old wife’s body along with their daughter.

Hearing a commotion, police said, neighbours rushed to their flat but the door was locked from inside. They then informed the police. A team of officers reached the spot and managed to open the door. Inside the flat, officers discovered the victim’s blood-soaked body on the floor. The deceased was later identified as Poonam, police said, adding that she had sustained a severe fracture on the head.