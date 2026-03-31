Woman bludgeoned to death with LPG cylinder in front of daughter in Southeast Delhi, husband arrested

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A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in front of their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by repeatedly hitting her on the head with an LPG cylinder in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, police said on Monday.
They said that the incident happened on Sunday night and that the accused, after committing the crime, sat near his 32-year-old wife’s body along with their daughter.
Hearing a commotion, police said, neighbours rushed to their flat but the door was locked from inside. They then informed the police. A team of officers reached the spot and managed to open the door. Inside the flat, officers discovered the victim’s blood-soaked body on the floor. The deceased was later identified as Poonam, police said, adding that she had sustained a severe fracture on the head.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, was arrested from the spot and a case of murder was registered.
He added that a small LPG cylinder, used in the attack, was also recovered. Investigation revealed the accused had bought it just days after arriving in Delhi in search of work about a month ago, police said.
Police said Suresh, who hails from Rajasthan’s Churu, married Poonam in 2020 and they have two daughters from the marriage. Officers said their four-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Churu, while the younger one stayed with her parents. Suresh had rented a flat after securing a job at a container depot in Tughlakabad, police said.
According to the police, the couple would often fight over family disputes. Suresh attacked his wife after a prolonged fight on Sunday, they said.
Police said that the neighbours claimed to have heard Suresh beating his wife and then a thud. The neighbours also told police that they could not hear Poonam’s voice after a while, but the assault allegedly continued.
Police added that the accused might have hit Poonam 15-20 times with the cylinder.
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